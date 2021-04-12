USF Football Misses Out on Postseason for First Time Since 2014

For the first time since 2014, Saint Francis football will not be a part of the NAIA playoffs.

From the ice to the gridiron..

No one knew for sure what was gonna happen with the na-ia selectional show on sunday..

But many believed yesterday's game between marian and saint francis was win-or-go-home for both teams..turns out, that was true..marian is indeed in..

And unfortunately u-s-f's season is over..the cougars missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2014...a tough ending to a frustrating spring for saint francis..three of the cougs' seven scheduled games were canceled due to covid-19 concerns..u-s-f finishes the season with a 2-2 record... their two losses