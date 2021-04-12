Skip to main content
Monday, April 12, 2021

USF Football Misses Out on Postseason for First Time Since 2014

For the first time since 2014, Saint Francis football will not be a part of the NAIA playoffs.

From the ice to the gridiron..

No one knew for sure what was gonna happen with the na-ia selectional show on sunday..

But many believed yesterday's game between marian and saint francis was win-or-go-home for both teams..turns out, that was true..marian is indeed in..

And unfortunately u-s-f's season is over..the cougars missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2014...a tough ending to a frustrating spring for saint francis..three of the cougs' seven scheduled games were canceled due to covid-19 concerns..u-s-f finishes the season with a 2-2 record... their two losses

