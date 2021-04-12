11pm Gravestone Dedication for Union Soldier 04.11.2021

On our website w-t-v-q dot com.

### earlier today a gravestone dedication in waco kentucky honored a union soldier from the civil war.

Members of the sons of the union veterans of the civil war held the ceremony at flatwoods cemetery in madison county.

The man of honor..george t grinstead.

After serving in the war..he later became the president of the union veterans of kentucky.

According to members of the non-profit-- there's other soldiers that aren't as lucky as grinstead to have a marker at all..

Phillip: "there's probably tens of thousands of them and part of our mission is to identify them and to get them appropriate headstones if at all possible" another gravestone marker dedication will be held in the georgtown cemetary