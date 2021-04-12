11pm Broadband Test 04.11.2021

Executive is urging the community to take the kentucky broadband speed test... judge executive david west says in jessamine county there are people who are under- served or not served at all when it comes to internet service....and the test will tell the county where things need to be updated.

He says with the pandemic putting a lot online...this year...reliable broadband service is more important now than ever.

"we wanna move jessamine county forward as much as possible we want to do that in conjunction with every county in central kentucky cuz we got a great technology sector right here in central kentucky and we just want to expand on that and good broadband to everybody assists us all" he's asking those without internet to take the test however they can- like on a phone or at the library.

U ou can find a link to the test