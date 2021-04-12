ISP: Impaired Driver Arrested after Driving Wrong Way on U.S. 41
Credit: WEVVDuration: 0 shares 1 views
ISP: Impaired Driver Arrested after Driving Wrong Way on U.S. 41
Young camper... into jail--after driving the wrong way on u- s 41 saturday night... indiana state police say a trooper noticed the vehicle shortly after 11-30.... police say 19- year-old macray robinson of fort branch drove south--in the northbound lanes... we're told robinson showed signs he was impaired... he's charged with driving while intoxicated--- and being a minor