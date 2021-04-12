RCTC MBB 04-10

Basketball team for their switching to college hoops... the r?

"*c?

"*t?

"*c men's bas team took the court today against southeast community college in the north district championship.

R?

"*c?

"*t?

"*c close at the beginning of the game and southeast community college started to pull away.

Tyson lewis gets the ball in the corner ... drains the three.

The r?

"*c?

"*t?

"*c yellowjackets find stephen olander for the two by the free throw line.

R?

"*c?

"*t?

* held to just 28 points in the first half.

Jerome cunningham finished the game with 16 points.

Olander added 11 off the bench.

The yellowjackets came up short i really enjoyed the season.

Even though it was a covid year.

We didn't get a full season and stuff.

I think we, all of us, really grew.

We only had three sophomores return.

A bunch of freshmen.

But in the beginning, it was really rocky for us, but i think in the end, we all came together.

This team is the only non?

"* scholarship school