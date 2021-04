The Rookie S03E11 New Blood

The Rookie 3x11 "New Blood" Season 3 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - When Professor Fiona Ryan’s car window is smashed following a series of mysterious notes, Officer Nolan volunteers to guard her house overnight.

Meanwhile, Lucy notices that Tim is being much nicer to his new boot than he was with her and she does not like it on “The Rookie,” Sunday, April 18th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.