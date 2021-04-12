Audi Q4 e-tron – Augmented Reality Head-Up-Display

Thanks to the interaction between artificial intelligence, machine learning and enhanced Car-to-X connectivity, the head-up display with increased reality, the prerogative of the new Audi Q4 e-tron range, combines the real and virtual world, for the benefit of safety and comfort.

The hi-tech character of Audi electric compact SUVs is underlined by the brand new 11.6-inch MMI display, the largest ever for a four-ring car, by the possibility of choosing after purchase between four different luminous signatures - one world premiere - and new steering wheels equipped with touch controls with haptic feedback.

The instrumentation, offered in three variants, is fully digital.