‘Have asked Centre to scale up Covid beds in Delhi hospitals’: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain appealed to people to step out of their homes only if necessary.

Jain also requested the Centre to scale up Covid beds in Delhi’s hospitals.

“Delhi and the whole country are witnessing new Covid-19 levels.

I would appeal to the citizens to step out of their house only if necessary and wear a mask when stepping out," he said.

“We added 5,000 more beds last week and will add more.

At present, there are 5,525 beds in Delhi.

190 beds are occupied which amounts to 2 per cent of the total beds.

We have requested the Centre to provide more beds,” said Jain.

Delhi reported 10,774 new cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours.

