Cheers for first pints at UK’s biggest pub despite chilly temperatures

Customers cheered as the first drinks were served at the UK’s biggest pub on Monday after coronavirus restrictions were eased.A handful of people braved the chilly seaside air in Ramsgate in pursuit of their first “proper” pint in months.Pippa Ingram, 51, and Sue Bell, 55, were presented with the first drinks at the Royal Victoria Pavilion.