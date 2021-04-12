Henry Cavill officialise avec Natalie Viscuso

C'est officiel: Henry Cavill est en couple avec Natalie Viscuso!
L'acteur a partagé une photo avec son «amour» sur Instagram, alors qu'ils jouent aux échecs, version «Game of Thrones».
The Justice League star took to social media on Saturday to profess his adoration for Viscuso.
Henry Cavill's got a new girlfriend!!! And he said so himself. The "Superman" stud introduced GF Natalie Viscuso to his followers,..