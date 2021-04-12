Harry ‘back in UK’ for Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

The Duke of Sussex has returned to the UK for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, it has been reported.The Sun said Harry, wearing a black face mask, landed at Heathrow on a British Airways flight from Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.It was believed he was whisked to Kensington Palace, where he could be spending his quarantine in his former home, Nottingham Cottage, the newspaper said.