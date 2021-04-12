Fatma Season 1

Fatma Season 1 Trailer HD - Netflix -What you call dust is sand and soil but mostly it’s human skin.

This is your story Fatma, one that starts with a simple search for Zafer but ends up with a lot of mess that needs to be cleaned up.

Plot Synopsis: Reeling from tragedy, a nondescript house cleaner embarks on a murderous streak as she searches for her missing husband and reckons with old wounds.

Starring:Burcu Biricik, Uğur Yücel, Mehmet Yılmaz Ak Creators:Özgür Önurme Fatma will be only on Netflix on April 27th, 2021.