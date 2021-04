Ziplining offers adrenaline during slow paced year

WITH BUSINESS.AS THE WORLD SLOWLY OPENS BACKUP, PEOPLE ARE LOOKING FOR ANADVENTURE!IT WAS A YEAR OF LAYING LOW, BUTNOW MANY ARE STEPPING OUTSIDETHEIR COMFORT ZONE AND EXPLORING3 NEWS NOW REPORTER KENT LUETZENSHOWS US A NEW ATTRACTION THAT’STAKING VISITORS TO NEW HEIGHTSIN MAHONEY STATE PARK.NATSAFTER A YEAR OF STAYING HOME b-MANY INCLUDING MYSELF ARE READYTO HIT THE GROUND RUNNINGbNATSAND FOR SOME OF US IT COULD TAKEA FEW ATTEMPTS TO GET BACK ONOUR FEET."I’D SAY THIS IS A GOOD FAMILYOUTING BECAUSE IT KEEPS YOUACTIVE INSTEAD OF WATCHING AMOVIE OR STAYING AT HOME.

THISKEEP YOU ALL OUTSIDE AND YOU CALL BE ENGAGED.

THERE IS A LOTOF MEMORIES TO BE MADE EITHERSOME CRYING OR LAUGHING.""DID EVERYONE SIGN WAIVERS ANDHAVE WRISTBANDS."THE ADVENTURE STARTS WITH AQUICK COURSE ON SAFETYPRECAUTIONSb"MAKE SURE TO RE-ATTATCH TCARABENER ON THE OTHER SIDEbTHEN IT’S TIME TO TAKE TO THETREETOPS."WE’RE GOING TO TAKE THOSESTAIRS UP!

IF YOU ARE AFRAID OFHEIGHTS THIS IS WHERE YOU CANOVERCOME IT.""YOU DEFINITELY GO UP HIGH.

YOUCAN DO A LITTLE BUNGEE JUMPINGTHAT’S FORTY FEET HIGH AND THENTHERE IS ALSO THE ZIPLINES.

THTALLEST ONE IS ALSO FORTY FEET IWANNA SAY.

FUN!

OUTSIDE BEINGOUTSIDE IN THE MIDDLE OF APANDEMIC MAKES A WHOLEDIFFERENCE."THERE ARE A VARIETY OF DIFFERENTCOURSES ÃLIKE BALANCING LOGS,CANOPY BRIDGES AND BALANCINGBOARDS -"THIS ONE IS EASIER THAN THELAST ONEb&EACH FO THEM - WITH THEIR OWNLEVEL OF DIFFICULTY."ONE OF THE BEST THING ABOUTTHIS IS THAT YOU CAN GO AT YOUROWN PACE.

THERE ARE PEOPLE GOINGFASTER.

I AM GOING A BIT SLOWbBEEN UP HERE FOR ABOUT FORTYMINUTES AND I AM JUST ABOUTFINISH THE THRID LEG."FUN NATS SEQUENCE..THE TREETOP ADVENTURE IS A TOTALOF 6 COURSES WITH THE LONGESTZIPLINE AT 440 FEET AND NOT ONLYIS IT A BLASTb IT’S ALSO AWORKOUT AFTER A YEAR OF SITTINGON THE COUCHNATS - UGH AND NOISEWHILE MOST MAY STRUGGLE WITHTAKE OFFb& FOR ME IT WAS TRYINGTO STICK THE LANDINGbNALANDINGbIN MAHONEY STATE PARK.

KL.

3NN.AGAIN, GO APE IS LOCATED INMAHONEY STATE PARK ABOUT 3MILES OUTSIDE OF OMAHA.