Pubs and hairdressers open as lockdown restrictions ease

Some pubs and hairdressers wasted little time ushering in the easing of lockdown restrictions across England when the clock struck midnight on Monday 12 April.

Monday marks the first time salons and hairdressers are able to treat customers since the third national lockdown was imposed in England on 6 January.

Pub gardens welcomed customers for the first time in three months.

