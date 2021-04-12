Daily Covid-19 Minute: Vaccine Hunters

President Biden has announced that all adults will be eligible for the vaccine by April 19th.

You or a loved one will soon be signing up for an appointment online.

These can be hard to come by, so here are some tips on how to get a vaccine appointment: First, find out what time appointments are released each day.

One way to do this is to follow vaccine groups on Facebook and Twitter.

Members often share when new vaccine appointments become available in real time.

Next, make sure you have a “push” notification on for all of the vaccine groups you’re following.

That way, you’ll be notified when appointments become available.

And finally, set up autofill on your internet browser.

This allows you to store information like your name, email address, home address, and phone number.

When it comes time to sign up for your appointment, your computer will be able to fill it in by itself which will be fast and save you time.