Karnataka govt has no plans of imposing lockdown: Deputy CM

While speaking to media persons on April 12, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN have ruled out the possibility of lockdown amid COVID-19 continues to surge in the country.

"So far govt has not thought about it.

Both life and livelihoods need to be taken care of.

This question should not arise and the CM has been clear about it.

Let's not create fear among people.

We're ensuring that both economy and livelihoods carry on," he said.

Karnataka has reported over 10,000 cases of COVID on April 11.