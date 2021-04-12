KSRTC resumes services with few buses even as indefinite strike enters 6th day

Private bus drivers in the state expressed their anger after Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) resumed services with few buses.

KSRTC employees along with their families were seen beating utensils (Thalis) to protest against the government.

A private bus driver, Afzar said, "The government should accommodate full services of private buses otherwise it would incur loss." Father of a KSRTC bus driver, Vishnu Kanth said, "KRSTC only provides Rs 12,000 which is not enough and parents of a bus driver gets no benefits.

We are in a problem and I request Chief Minister, Prime Minister and Nitin Gadkari to intervene.

We are Karnataka people not terrorists.