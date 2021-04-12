Murder Trial to Start In Vanderburgh County

Junior died.

A murder trial for an evansville man starts this morning in vanderburgh county superior court.

Demarco thomas is charged with murdering patrick bryant in april of 2019.

Bryant was found in his apartment -- but died a month later from his injuries.

According to officials -- thomas admitted to being inside bryant's apartment -- and to attacking him after being called a racial slur.

Thomas faces a total of seven charges.