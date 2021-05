Covid-19: Domestic flights below 2-hour duration not to serve food| Oneindia News

N the wake of the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday directed airlines to serve inflight meals only on those domestic flight that have a duration of over two hours.

No restrictions on inflight meals on international flights has been imposed yet.

The norms will come into effect from April 15.

For flights longer than 2 hours.

