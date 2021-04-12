Schools And Masks

Your fingertips.

This morning -- students across alabama will head to the classroom for the first time since the state's mask mandate was lifted!

So, what does that mean for your child?

Waay 31's luke hajdasz is live now at the huntsville city schools board of education office.

Luke, what should parents do before sending their children to class?

Pat, marie -- parents should make sure their students have a mask with them!

If your child goes to huntsville city schools, they will need a mask even though the state does not require them anymore.

We spoke with every school district in north alabama.

Some are requiring masks until the end of the school year.

You are taking a look at them now.

They include the three largest districts in north alabama - madison county, madison city and, like i mentioned huntsville city.

But - some districts are making masks optional!

Here's a list of the districts no longer requiring masks.

Schools out in the shoals and limestone county make up this list.

Krysten scott has three kids in limestone county schools.

She told us she is unhappy with her district's decision.

Other parents agree with her.

Krysten scott limestone county schools parent "it makes me very uncomfortable.

Especially when athens city is still requiring masks, madison county are still requiring masks, why can't limestone county?"

Butted with kate taylor madison county schools parent "i feel like at this point, if the child or parent feels comfortable sending their student to school without the mask that is okay, and for those that don't feel that they want to do that, then they can still wear the masks if they feel it's necessary."

In districts where masks are no longer mandatory, school leaders say students and faculty who want to wear masks can do so!

