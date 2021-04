CHEVROLET SILVERADO, UPHOLDING THE STANDARD

But the company isn’t quite ready to abandon the traditional internal combustion engine version as Bumper2Bumpertv tells us.

One of the next fully electric vehicles coming from General Motors will be the Chevrolet Silverado half ton pickup truck.

(NAT OF engine) IF YOU HAVEN’T NOTICED IT, A SERIOUS BATTLE HAS BEEN RANGING IN THE LIGHT AND MEDIUM DUTY TRUCK WORLD OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS.

FROM THE CHEVROLET BRAND THE LATEST SALVO COMES IN THE SILVERADO RST MODEL WHICH CAN RIGHTLY CLAIM ITS PLACE AS A WORKING VEHICLE.

CAN IT MOVE PEOPLE?

THE ANSWER IS YES WITH SEATING FOR UP TO FIVE ADULTS IN THE CREW CAB ARRANGEMENT.

CAN IT BE USEFUL ON SOMETHING BESIDE THE PAVEMENT OR AT THE EDGE OF A JOB SITE?

YES, IT COMES AS A 4X4 PERCHED ON 20 INCH WHEELS.

CAN IT CARRY AND TOW THINGS?

THE TEST VEHICLE EASILY ANSWERED THAT QUESTION WITH A PAYLOAD RATING OF 1870 POUNDS AND UP TO 9100 POUND TOW CAPABILITY.

AFTER A WEEK OF SEAT TIME, WE CAME AWAY FROM THE SILVERADO RESPECTING HOW ALL OF THIS AND MORE COMES TOGETHER.

IN ADDITION TO FOUR WHEEL DRIVE ABILITY THE TEST VEHICLE WAS POWERED BY THE PRIVEN DURAMAX DIESEL ENGINE.

THIS IS A 3.0 LITER TURBO ASSISTED ENGINE THAT RUNS QUIETER THAN EXPECTED.

WITH A RATING OF 277 HORSEPOWER AND 468 POUND FEET OF TORQUE IT WAS NO SHRINKING VIOLET WHEN IT COMES TO RESPONSE AND PERFORMANCE.

IT IS ONE OF FIVE ENGINE OPTIONS AVAILABLE IN THE HALF TON TRUCK.

THE POWER IS MANAGED THROUGH A TEN-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, WHICH WE FOUND TO BE SMOOTHER THAN EXPECTED.

THAT MAKES TIME SPENT BEHIND THE WHEEL A LOT LESS STRENUOUS.

WE ALSO FOUND THE SILVERADO TO BE FUNCTIONAL AS A MOBILE OFFICE SPACE.

THERE ARE PLENTY OF POWER OUTLETS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYTHING FROM USB POWERED DEVICES TO A COUPLE OF 120 VOLT OUTLETS FOR COMPUTERS OR PRINTERS.

THERE IS EVEN AN OPTIONAL OUTLET IN THE CARGO BED TO POWER WORK TOOLS.

IF THERE IS ANY CHALLENGE IN USING THE CABIN AS A WORKSPACE IT MIGHT BE THE CENTER CONSOLE WHICH MIGHT PRESENT A CHALLENGE AS A DESK-TOP.

THE SILVERADO ALSO COMES WITH MANY OF THE CREATURE COMFORTS WE EXPECT TO FIND IN PASSENGER VEHICLES.

THIS INCLUDES WIRELESS CHARGING AND CONNECTIVITY FOR SMART DEVICES AND DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS. WE HAVE NOTED THAT TRADITIONALLY TRUCK OWNERS TEND TO KEEP A VEHICLE FOR THE LONG HAUL BEFORE REPLACING THEM.

IN THIS VERSION OF THE SILVERADO, DON’T BE SURPRISED TO SEE ONE OF THESE ROLLING AROUND LONG AFTER THE INDUSTRY HAS SWITCHED TO ELECTRICALLY POWERED DRIVE SYSTEMS. I’M GREG MORRISON