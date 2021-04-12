China’s COVID-19 Vaccines ‘Don’t Have Very High Protection Rates’

China’s COVID-19 Vaccines , ‘Don’t Have Very High Protection Rates’ .

The director of the China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, revealed the news on Saturday at a conference in Chengdu.

Gao also shared that the government is considering mixing vaccines to boost effectiveness.

It’s now under formal consideration whether we should use different vaccines .., Gao Fu, via conference.

... from different technical lines for the immunization process, Gao Fu, via conference.

Another China CDC official said mRNA-based vaccines have entered clinical trials, though he did not provide a timeline.

The Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines make up the majority of Chinese vaccines, with the former found to be as low as 50.4% effective in preventing serious infections.

Beijing has not yet approved any foreign vaccines for use in China