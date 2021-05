JP Nadda alleges inaction by Andhra govt over 'continuous attacks' on temples

While addressing a public meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Naidupeta on April 12, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda slammed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, alleging the government is deep into corruption, misgovernance and nepotism in the state.

"YSRCP govt is deep into corruption, misgovernance and nepotism.

The continuous attacks on Hindu temples and no punishment to culprits show it's a govt of misgovernance which doesn't believe in secular ethos, we stand for," he said.