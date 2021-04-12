Skip to main content
Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Temperature Checks No Longer Mandatory at Henderson County Schools

The school will be continuing temperature checks on students showing COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival.

Up... as henderson county schools welcome students back from spring break - some have asked - where the mandatory temperature checks have gone..... starting today - schools will only be screening students who are symptomatic..... officials say - it's important for families to continue to screen before they arrive - and for students and staff to stay home*if they have symptoms.... starting today

