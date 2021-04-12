How to Line a Garden Bed

Garden beds are staples in many backyards.They look even better—and stay healthier,too—if they've been effectively lined.Lining your beds helps keep thesoil where it's supposed to be.It also helps prevent weeds.You can line your bed withuntreated cedar wood for a rot-resistant natural insect repellent.If wood isn't your aesthetic preference, youcan also use stones or brick and lay themdirectly on top of your grass to form a bed.If you want even more variety, use recycledplastic or galvanized steel to line the area