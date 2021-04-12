Cryptocurrency and Taxes

The value is going up in a lot of people are selling and so actually owning crypto currency doesn't cause attacks impact.

It's just like stock when you sell it.

So that's what a lot of people just need to be aware of is the timing of how they're selling their crypto if they don't intend to hold it.

So the big issue is length of time, whether it's over a year or under a year, so if you're going to sell your crypto, make sure you're holding it for at least a year to get that.

Best tax benefits because you can actually get taxed on it as little as 0% if you're in the right tax bracket, and you hold it for at least a year.

If you're holding it for under a year, it's going to be taxed at whatever tax bracket you're in.

And with a lot of what i've been hearing these really large gains are coming from the sale of crypto currency is throwing people into a higher tax bracket.

So it's just about making sure you're holding onto it for that extended period of time in tracking being very detailed in tracking how much your purchasing it for if the platform you're using it doesn't give you.

That level of detail for your wallet.

Self that says, did you buy sell own crypto currency in the current.

Year, so they're they're trying to come after people.

