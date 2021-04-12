The Starkville Fire Department is looking for those who want to protect others in the community.
Desire to help is key in becoming a firefighter
Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSDuration: 0 shares 2 views
To protect others in the community.
In this week's skilled to work wtva alexis jones spoke with one firefighter who knows what it takes to be a part of the team.
Joining the fire service" you can fill out an application for starkville fire department online.
The link is on our website wtva.com.
What did you do with