Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 death of Terre Haute Firefighter John Schoffst

(WTHI) - Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Terre Haute firefighter John Schoffstall.

He died at the age of "41" after contracting covid-19.

Schoffstall worked at fire station number-"5".

Flags at the city fire stations were lowered to half-staff "today" in his honor vigo county dispatch also held a moment of silence at noon.

News 10 talked with his wife, son, and daughter.

They were leaving for a quick road-trip in memory of their loved one.

It's something they did often with john.

/////// it's a mom and pop we're gonna go support local businesses like john always wanted to do and get a statue to commerate the one year anniversary and put it on his grave.

///// the schoffstall family shared with us what's helped them get through the past year.

You'll hear about