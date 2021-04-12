Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 death of Terre Haute Firefighter John Schoffst

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.
(WTHI) - Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Terre Haute firefighter John Schoffstall.
Today marks the "1"-year anniversary of the death of terre haute firefighter john schoffstall.
He died at the age of "41" after contracting covid-19.
Schoffstall worked at fire station number-"5".
Flags at the city fire stations were lowered to half-staff "today" in his honor vigo county dispatch also held a moment of silence at noon.
News 10 talked with his wife, son, and daughter.
They were leaving for a quick road-trip in memory of their loved one.
It's something they did often with john.
/////// it's a mom and pop we're gonna go support local businesses like john always wanted to do and get a statue to commerate the one year anniversary and put it on his grave.
///// the schoffstall family shared with us what's helped them get through the past year.
