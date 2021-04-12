New Information In Deadly Police Shooting Of Daunte Wright In Minnesota

Police said the officer who shot and killed the 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop made a tragic mistake.
CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Police said the officer who shot and killed the 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop made a tragic mistake.
CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Brooklyn Center Police have released bodycam footage showing the moment Daunte Wright was shot by a police officer during a traffic..
A rally is planned in Washington Square Park after violent protests erupted in Minnesota over another deadly police shooting.