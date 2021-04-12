Multinational military exercise 'Shantir Ogrosena 2021' concludes in Bangladesh

A 10-day multinational military exercise named 'Shantir Ogrosena' in which troops of four countries including India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka participated, culminated on April 12 in Bangladesh.

The exercise also included observers from the US, UK, Turkey and Saudi Arabia and others.

The exercise from April 4-12, was organised to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth centenary and celebrate the golden jubilee of the liberation of Bangladesh.

The aim of the exercise was to strengthen defence ties and enhance interoperability amongst neighbourhood countries to ensure effective peacekeeping operations, the Indian Army said on April 12.