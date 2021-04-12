Beyonce, Jay-Z Celebrating 13th Wedding Anniversary

Beyonce and Jay-Z are proving that they're still “Crazy in Love" as they celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary.
Plus, more celebrity relationship news, including Henry Cavill going IG official with his new girlfriend.
Celebrating her 13 years of marriage to her record executive husband, the 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)' singer shares photos..