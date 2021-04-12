Prince Harry, Prince William Honour Their Grandfather Prince Philip

Both Prince Harry and Prince William have issued heartwarming tributes to their beloved grandfather, Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021.
Plus, get more details on his upcoming funeral.
Meghan Markle, who is expecting her second child, a girl, with Prince Harry, will not be attending Prince Philip's funeral on April..