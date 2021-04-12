'Big Brother' Star Nikki Grahame Dies After Anorexia Battle

Beloved "Big Brother UK" and "Big Brother Canada" star Nikki Grahame passed away at the age of 38 after battling anorexia.
The "Big Brother" community is paying tribute to the TV icon.
Mikey Hughes opened up on the 38-year-old's tragic death and says she should have been viewed as someone in 'desperate need of..
Imogen Thomas paid tribute to her 'best friend' and Big Brother co-star Nikki Grahame following the announcement of her death on..