One out of six people in our area could experience food insecurity this year - here's how you can he

Studies show 1 out of 6 people... and 1 out of 4 children in west central indiana could experience food insecurity this year.

This is why walmart and sam's club are supporting "feeding america" food banks.

In the wabash valley... this includes terre haute catholic charities.

"you" can step up to help fight hunger in the valley.

It's all through the "fight hunger...spark change" campaign.

Catholic charities tells us every donation will make a difference in the community.

"they're going to round up that recepit at the register.

When each of us does a little bit, it means so much more as a whole.

" this is the 8th year for the campaign.

You can donate right now at "check out lines" at walmart an sam's club.

It's going on until may 3rd.

You can also donate online... we've linked you to how to help on our website..

That's