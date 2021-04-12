C-47 World War 2 Aircraft available for rides at Terre Haute Regional Airport

A living piece of world war 2 history was in terre haute today.

It's a c-47 airplane that operated in normandy on d-day.

News 10's dominic miranda took a ride in the historic plane today.

He explains what it's doing here in terre haute.... and how "you" can take a ride.

[take pkg incue: that's all brother outcue: news 10 duration:1:44] pk} that's all brother.

That's the name of this historic aircraft here behind me that led the charge in normandy during world war 2.

Now... you in terre haute have a chance to take a ride on it.

I spoke with 2 pilots who will actually fly this plane to its next stop here at the terre haute regional airport.

They told me how special this opportunity is.

"it was the lead airplane on the allied invasion into normandy on june 6th."

Jordan brown is owns hoosier aviation here in terre haute.

He's also a pilot of that's all brother for the commemorative air force base.

The base is flying the plane all throughout the midwest.

It made it's stop at the terre haute regional airport on monday.

Brown says this is a unique opportunity for people to come and see this living piece of history.

"one of our main missions for this is the continuing education of the history of world war 2 and what we did during the war and what vital part these airplanes served in combat."

The plane will be at the terre haute airport from tuesday to thursday this week.

Tours and... yes... 30 minute plane rides are offered.

I took a ride in the plane on monday...and it was breathtaking.

Tj cook is the operations officer for c-a-f.

He agrees...and says showing this plane off is a great experience for many reasons.

"its to honor the veterans and all these people who served in the wars and to honor the sacrifices that everybody has made.

I look at it about the future generations.

I like putting the kids up in the cockpit..

The airplane..

Their eyes get wide open.

It's just about sparking the interest in aviation sciences."

More information on how to sign up for a plane ride ... you can go to our website.

That's w-t-h-i tv dot com in terre haute dominic miranda news 10 weather adlib weather adlib