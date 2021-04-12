Sheriff Davis, Mayor Miller announce $3 million budget proposal

Six good evening.

Thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 6.

I'm tucker sargent.

Our top story tonight at 6: the bibb county jail could soon be getting some improvements.

Sheriff davis sumbitted a three million dollar budget proposal to the commission today.

The main focus is fixing the jail cell doors that have been damaged by inmates.

Sheriff davis and mayor miller made the announcement in a joint press conference.

Sheriff davis announced they will be hiring part time deputies to help with short staffing.

He says he's thankful for budget proposal was able to be submitted earlier than usual.

We are together as a team on this to accomplish these goals that we have for the jail to make it as servicable and as safe as we possibly can.

The budget discussions start in may or june.

Mayor miller says public safety is his top priority and fixing the issues in the jail are a top priority.

Sheriff davis says deputies from neighboring