Homicide rates on track to meet last year’s record, coroner says

Macon-Bibb county homicide rates are on track to meet last year’s record-breaking numbers.

Says forester was shot in the lower back.

The sheriff's office is investigating a motive at this time.

Macon-bibb county coroner leon jones says .... the county is currently at 12 homicides.

This time last year we were at 13.

2020 had a total of 51 homicides... jones says he's concerned about where the numbers stand, the coroners office has gotten 265 calls this year.

Jones says poverty and covid aren't contributing factors to the homicide rates.

The key characteristics are conflicts and anger... conflicts and anger.

You can't control anger, you can't do it.

No one has the common sense to just walk away.

You got to pull a gun, you got to pull a gun.

Jones encourages people to just walk away if a confrontation arises.

