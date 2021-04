Former DHS Secretary: Windsor Police Force owes entire US Army apology

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson speaks to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer about US Army officer 2nd Lt.

Caron Nazario, who is suing two Virginia police officers after they pointed guns at him, pepper sprayed him and pushed him to the ground during a traffic stop in December 2020 for what the officers believed was a missing license plate on his new SUV.