Police investigating weekend shooting in Mason City

Mason City Police are asking for the public's help after a weekend shooting.

Tuesday night.

They're searching for more information.

Kimt news three's alex jirgens is live in the parker's woods and west park area?

"* where it now appears to people were shot saturday night.

George and katie ?

"* two nights ago ?

"* law enforcement converged on this neighborhood park for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived around 10 p?

"*m ?

"* they found a car had crashed into a utility pole with no one in the area.

As you can see ?

"* the pole has since been replaced.

Around the same time officers responded to this area ?

"* one victim arrived at mercyone north iowa with a gunshot wound ?

"* with a second gunshot victim arriving at the e?

"*r about 20 minutes after the original report of shots fired.

Peggy matous (muh?

"*toose) was at home near parker's woods on saturday night ?

"* when her husband head popping noises.

She spoke to a business owner who described hearing rapid gunshots.

Matous shared her thoughts about something like this happening so close to home.xxx "it is kind of unnerving to think that something like this could happen in my neighborhood.

We go away at night or something... if i go by myself, it's kinda scary to come home at night by myself."

During the investigation ?

"* a second vehicle was located near 6th and north federal ?

"* with several holes from gunfire.

Police believe the vehicle had been driven to that location from west park and abandoned.

The shooting victims were both males and in their early 20s.

One has been released from the hospital ?

"* and the other is still recovering.

Again ?

