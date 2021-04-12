Immigrant admissions concerns

A school board member is concerned after a school system memo appears to warn schools to brace for more students from the boarder.

In a developing story hamilton county schools have been instructed to expect an influx of unattended migrant children "immediately."

School board member ronda thurman spoke about the homeless liaison with the county schools, laura grier, sending this message via email to county school principals.

This comes as reports of migrant children from the border are being housed in an old tennessee temple dorm.

Hamilton county schools spokesperson cody patterson released a statement saying as kindergarten registration opens this week and other grades in the coming weeks.

Our homeless liaison wanted to remind principals of our existing policies based on longstanding federal law, the mckinney-vento act.

The act comes from a supreme court decision requiring public schools to enroll unaccompanied youth, which includes migrant children.

Thurman says if it's true there shouldn't be a double standard.

My granddaughter started kindergarten this year and she had to get up to date on all of her immunizations or she couldn't start.

You have to have proof of id, you have to have a birth certificate, and a lot of parents are sent out on registration day either kids not being able to go to school and now we are just letting kids come in with nothing.

It is very, very disturbing to me if that is in fact what is going on.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available on this