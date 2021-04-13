AirBnB blocking listings on holiday in Vegas

AirBnB has announced that it will be taking steps to prevent parties in rental homes this summer.
They are blocking one-night reservations or entire home listings in several cities, including Las Vegas.
The company is also giving superhosts noise detection devices.
