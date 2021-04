Exposure Season 1

Exposure Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: 8 photographers.

1 shot at the ultimate exposure.

Exposure is a competition series where contestants compete for a photography gig that could change one of their lives forever.

They’ll put their creativity - and their emotions - on the line in a series of challenges that cover every aspect of phone photography - from art and food to sports and music.

It’s time to take your best shot.

Series Premieres April 26 | #ExposureOnHulu