5:30pm Biden Promotes Infrastructure Bill in KY 04.12.2021

Senate minority leader mitch mcconnell and other republicans have come out against it... so the biden administration is taking its massive infrastructure plan directly to the american people.

the white house... launching a new sales strategy.... by releasing fact sheets that define infrastructure in 12 categories.

It grades all 50 states and the district of colombia and lists how biden's plan would benefit each jurisdiction.

Included in the two-trillion dollar plan.... 240-billion dollars to fix the nation's roads, rails, airports and bridges.

According to the biden administration... kentucky would not only see improvements to roads and bridges... but also drinking water... broadband access and child care.

It's an investment in communities one local kentucky business leader feels is necessary.

brent cooper northern kentucky chamber of commerce we've gone through multiple presidents, multiple governors of both parties, and they've been unable to get this done.

We're hoping that some transportation solutions are on their way for the country.

while the plan is facing pushback from republicans in congress.... some have said there's room for compromise.

