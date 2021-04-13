Protests Envelop Twin Cities Area After Fatal Police Shooting Of Daunte Wright

The Twin Cities will be under a 7 p.m.
Curfew Monday evening following Sunday's fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
POLICE NOW CALLING THE SHOOTING DEATH OF A 20 YEAR OLD BLACK MAN IN A MINNEAPOLIS SUBURB... AN ACCIDENT.
Community leaders are saying enough is enough, Caroline Cummings reports (1:30). WCCO 4 News At 6 - April 12, 2021