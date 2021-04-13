One dead and officer injured after Tennessee school shooting

**MUST CREDIT WATE**A confrontation in a Tennessee high school that involved police officers responding to a report of a possible armed man left one person dead and an officer wounded, authorities said.No other people were killed or wounded, police said, adding the scene had been secured at the Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville following the afternoon shooting.The police officer was struck at least one time and transported to the hospital with injuries that are not expected to be life threatening.