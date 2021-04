Chauvin trial: Judge won't sequester jury; Floyd's brother gets emotional on stand

PERSON.

MORE WITNESSES TAKING THE STANDTODAY IN THE MURDER TRIAL OFGEORGE FLOYD.TODAY'S TESTIMONY IS TAKINGPLACE JUST MILES FROM THE SITEOF AN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING.THE DEFENSE ALSO RAISINGQUESTIONS ABOUT THE INCIDENT ASTHE TRIAL'S THIRD WEEK STARTED.GARRETT TENNEY HAS MORE.NATS: "Thank you, your honor."PROSECUTORS WIND DOWN THEIRCASE MONDAY IN THE TRIAL OFFORMER MINNEAPOLIS POLICEOFFICER DEREK CHAUVIN.THE THIRD WEEK OF TESTIMONYBEGINNING WITH ANOTHER MEDICALEXPERT.PROSECUTORS CALLED ACARDIOLOGIST TO THE STAND, WHOTESTIFIED THAT FLOYD DIED FROM ALACK OF OXYGEN DUE TO BEING HELDDOWN BY POLICE.BLACKWELL says: "Doctor Rich, doyou have an opinion as towhether George Floyd would havelived if not for MisterChauvin's, subdual and restraintof him for 9:29 seconds on theground?"RICH says: "Yes, I believe hewould have lived."JURORS ALSO LISTENED TOEMOTIONAL TESTIMONY FROM GEORGEFLOYD'S BROTHER.FLOYD says: "He was so much ofa, the leader to us in thehousehold."EARLIER IN THE DAY, JUDGE PETERCAHILL DECLINED A REQUEST BY THEDEFENSE TO IMMEDIATELY SEQUESTERTHE JURY FOLLOWING SUNDAY'SFATAL SHOOTING OF A BLACK MAN BYPOLICE JUST MILES AWAY FROMWHERE GEORGE FLOYD DIED.BROOKLYN CENTER POLICE SAYDURING A TRAFFIC STOP, OFFICERSTRIED TAKING 20-YEAR-OLD DAUNTEWRIGHT INTO CUSTODY FOR ANOUTSTANDING WARRANT WHEN WRIGHTJUMPED BACK IN HIS CAR AND ANOFFICER FIRED AT HIM.THE CITY'S POLICE CHIEF SAYSTHE VETERAN FEMALE OFFICERINTENDED TO USE HER TASER, NOTHER HANDGUN.DEFENSE ATTORNEY ERIC NELSONARGUING JURORS IN THE CHAUVINTRIAL COULD BE INFLUENCED BY ANYPOTENTIAL UNREST THAT COULDHAPPEN AS A RESULT OF THEIRVERDICT.NELSON says: "Ultimately, yourhonor, the question becomes willthe jury be confident to, tomake a decision regardless ofthe potential outcome of theirdecision."THE JUDGE SAYS HE WON'TSEQUESTER THE JURY UNTIL