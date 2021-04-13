Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Border security tightening to slow migration

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Duration: 00:23s 0 shares 1 views
Border security tightening to slow migration
Border security tightening to slow migration

South American governments and the U.S. have agreed to tighten up border control to slow the flow of migrants into the U.S.

REPUBLICANS CLAIM IT COULDELIMINATE AT LEAST 1-MILLIONJOBS.THE GOVERNMENTS OF MEXICO...HONDURAS... AND GUATEMALA ARETIGHTENING SECURITY AT THEIRBORDERS.THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SAYS ITAGREED TO PUT MORE TROOPS ONTHEIR OWN BORDER... TO STEM THEFLOW OF MIGRATION TO THE U-S.CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTIONENCOUNTERED MORE

You might like