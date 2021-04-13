New method being used to preserve the past

YOU CAN’T TRAVEL TO THE PAST ...BUT WHAT ABOUT BRINGING THE PASTTO THE PRESENT?

THAT’S WHAT ACAPE CORAL MAN IS DOING.AND TONIGHT HE SAT DOWN WITH FOX4’S CALVIN LEWIS,, TO SHOW YOUHIS NEW METHOD TO PRESERVINGDECADES’ OLD FILM ANDPHOTOGRAPHS.12-20FOR THE PAST FIFTY YEARS, CHRISSPECHT HAS HAD THREE LIFELONGPASSIONS.PHOTOGRAPHY, COMPUTERS, AND HISFAMILY TREE.NOW- HE’S ADDING ’PRESERVINGHISTORY’ TO THAT LIST.<<Christopher Specht, Owner ofFamily Scans and Archive16.com:"History is disappearing beforeour eyes, in people’s closetsand garages and moldy boxes."