High School Baseball: Bishop Dwenger blanks Adams Central with late rally

The Bishop Dwenger baseball team opened their season with an 8-0 victory over Adams Central thanks to four runs in the fifth and sixth innings each.

Tech sweeps the day... on to the high school side of things... bishop dwenger opening their season hosting adams central at the ash centre tonight...defense the name of the game early on tonight... first inning..

Dwenger threatening with two on..

Jaren hildebrand k's sam pesa swinging... then... gets brenden lytle looking... finishes with a backwards for cameron quinlan as well..

Seven punchouts for hildebrand..

Keeps it scoreless after one...top three..

Jets with a good chance now... two on... hildebrand at the dish..

But he lines out to lytle at second... lytle gets the double play to end the frame..

And get the saints out of the jam...stay that way till the fifth... when... guess who... it's lytle... coming up clutch... lines a shot in to left... callan stauffer scores... makes it one nothing saints...next batter... sam campbell shoots a ball just inside the first base line... lytle and pesa score to make it a three nothing game... saints would add another... take a 4-0 lead after five... they'd tack on more in the sixth... saints win their season opener... 8-0 the final..