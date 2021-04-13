Indiana Tech receives at-large bid to NAIA Men's Volleyball Tournament

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has officially announced the qualifiers for the 2021 Men's Volleyball National Championship.
Switching gears to some volleyball...in just their second year ever, the indiana tech men's volleyball team is going dancing...the warriors selected as one of the 12 teams to make the naia tournament this year...tech received an at large bid and will be the 11 seed...the warriors were placed in pool c with three seed campbellsville and six seed vanguard...pool play will begin april 20 with the top team from each pool advancing to